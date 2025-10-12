PDS Planning Inc Buys 1,111 Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,823 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Williams Companies by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $263,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 77,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,537,973.64. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $115,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 311,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,956,984.90. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $497,715 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:WMB opened at $62.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.30 and a 1-year high of $65.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.07.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%.Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 100.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, CIBC raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.94.

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

