Apollon Financial LLC Buys 116 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Apollon Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Apollon Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Retirement Solution LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 154,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,254 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $600.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $747.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $599.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $558.73. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $619.60.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

