Hemington Wealth Management Has $936,000 Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc now owns 1,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Bey Douglas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bey Douglas LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 5,675 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 24,378 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total value of $1,359,930.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,348,365.30. This trade represents a 6.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total value of $1,551,900.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,941,924.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $375.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $374.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.20.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The company had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.42.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

