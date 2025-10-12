Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Has $812,000 Stock Position in Endeavour Silver Corporation $EXK

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Endeavour Silver Corporation (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) by 583.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,020 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,870 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd owned about 0.06% of Endeavour Silver worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,301,752 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,100 shares in the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,606,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,309,093 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 747,556 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,622,735 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,279,000 after acquiring an additional 680,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 599.6% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 757,522 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 649,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXK opened at $7.66 on Friday. Endeavour Silver Corporation has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -28.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.05.

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Free Report ) (TSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $85.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.48 million. Analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corporation will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXK shares. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.25 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Endeavour Silver from $8.75 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.67.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

