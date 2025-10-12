SPC Financial Inc. Has $18.37 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF $IYC

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for 1.5% of SPC Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. SPC Financial Inc. owned 1.10% of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $18,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $116,274,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2,406.3% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 189,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,751,000 after purchasing an additional 182,082 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $15,080,000. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 974,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,048,000 after purchasing an additional 140,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,329,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYC opened at $100.79 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $77.66 and a 52 week high of $106.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.52.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

