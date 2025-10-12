R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Has $29.27 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,133 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 16.6% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $29,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. K2 Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. K2 Financial Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $470.44 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $316.14 and a one year high of $488.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $467.89 and a 200 day moving average of $427.68. The company has a market capitalization of $190.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

