Dimensional US High Profitability ETF $DUHP is G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s 5th Largest Position

G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 304.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 495,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 372,828 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for 4.9% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. G2 Capital Management LLC OH owned 0.20% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $17,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUHP. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1,127.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the second quarter worth $101,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the first quarter worth $106,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the second quarter worth $185,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DUHP opened at $37.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $38.34.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

