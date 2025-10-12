Libra Wealth LLC Takes $376,000 Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF $IWY

Libra Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,415,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,400,000 after purchasing an additional 50,431 shares during the period. Boulay Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $144,523,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 478,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,898,000 after purchasing an additional 27,030 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 271,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,841,000 after purchasing an additional 45,520 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 255,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,940 shares during the period.

Shares of IWY opened at $268.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $264.89 and its 200-day moving average is $241.38. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $180.65 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

