Libra Wealth LLC Makes New $242,000 Investment in Concentrix Corporation $CNXC

Libra Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 532.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 473.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Concentrix Stock Down 6.7%

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $44.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.50. Concentrix Corporation has a 12-month low of $36.28 and a 12-month high of $66.00.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNXC. Wall Street Zen lowered Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Concentrix from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Weiss Ratings raised Concentrix from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Concentrix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Concentrix

Insider Buying and Selling at Concentrix

In other news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $28,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,198.30. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Concentrix Profile

(Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.