Retirement Planning Group LLC NY Has $504,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF $RWJ

Retirement Planning Group LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RWJ. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 40,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. CHB Investment Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. CHB Investment Group LLC now owns 24,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 8,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,059,000.

Shares of RWJ stock opened at $46.23 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $49.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.32.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

