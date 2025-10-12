G2 Capital Management LLC OH Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCX

G2 Capital Management LLC OH increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.4% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. G2 Capital Management LLC OH owned 0.20% of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCX. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $80,092,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,106,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,118,000 after purchasing an additional 626,213 shares in the last quarter. Kaye Capital Management grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,926.0% in the 1st quarter. Kaye Capital Management now owns 266,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 253,639 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,262,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,380,000 after purchasing an additional 217,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,235,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,708,000 after purchasing an additional 173,745 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of BSCX stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.07.

Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.0909 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

