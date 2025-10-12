Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM Holdings Reduced by Libra Wealth LLC

Libra Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,986 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 3.4% of Libra Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Libra Wealth LLC owned 0.09% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $10,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVEM. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. HMV Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $653,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 73,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of AVEM opened at $73.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.39. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.52 and a 12 month high of $76.72. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

