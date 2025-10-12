G2 Capital Management LLC OH Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

G2 Capital Management LLC OH cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 91.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 123,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,324,000 after purchasing an additional 59,120 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $230,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $373,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 150,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,207,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $169.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.47. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $139.38 and a 1-year high of $176.83. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

