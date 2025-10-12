Retirement Planning Group LLC NY Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF $VONE

Retirement Planning Group LLC NY decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 2.0% of Retirement Planning Group LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

VONE stock opened at $296.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $218.75 and a 1-year high of $306.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.8463 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

