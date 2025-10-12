SPC Financial Inc. Increases Stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF $SKYY

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc. owned about 0.16% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $5,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after buying an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $132.78 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $85.38 and a twelve month high of $138.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.02 and its 200 day moving average is $117.98. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.06.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

