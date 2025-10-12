Meritage Portfolio Management Trims Stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF $IGIB

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,162.8% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 26.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IGIB opened at $53.98 on Friday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.52 and a 1-year high of $54.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.87.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.2134 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This is an increase from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

