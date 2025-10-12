Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Sells 3,494 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,812 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the period. Netflix comprises 8.1% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $279,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total transaction of $2,351,416.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,168 shares in the company, valued at $17,604,284.16. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 424 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,158.67, for a total value of $491,276.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $36,625,558.70. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980 over the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,425.00 price objective (up previously from $1,200.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,295.00 price objective (up previously from $1,280.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Netflix from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,337.63.

Netflix Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,220.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,210.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,168.46. The company has a market capitalization of $518.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $677.88 and a 52-week high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.88 EPS. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

