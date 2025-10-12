Second Half Financial Partners LLC Sells 563 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI

Second Half Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optima Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Optima Capital LLC now owns 84,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $5,915,000. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadcap Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 203.0% in the first quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 16,988 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $35.82 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $27.67 and a 52-week high of $37.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.93 and its 200 day moving average is $34.09.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

