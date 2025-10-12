Apollon Financial LLC Has $256,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Apollon Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 3.0%

VBK stock opened at $294.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $214.77 and a 1-year high of $306.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.77.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

