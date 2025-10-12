Richardson Financial Services Inc. Acquires 222 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF $BBJP

Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBJP. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 7,075.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 12,453 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 103,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Trading Up 21.3%

Shares of BATS BBJP opened at $64.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.19. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $63.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.65.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

