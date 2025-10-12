Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Takes $6.81 Million Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 77,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,805,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TLT. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLT stock opened at $90.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.26 and its 200-day moving average is $87.49. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.29 and a 1 year high of $95.62.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.3104 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

