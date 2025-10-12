Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Purchases 335 Shares of Vistra Corp. $VST

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,190,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,102,000 after buying an additional 11,386 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,083,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,166,000 after buying an additional 57,358 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth about $209,149,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,470,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,717,000 after buying an additional 118,230 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,327,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,920,000 after buying an additional 19,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

VST opened at $197.17 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $90.51 and a fifty-two week high of $219.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.84.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.62). Vistra had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 108.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 14.35%.

In other Vistra news, CEO James A. Burke sold 43,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total transaction of $8,991,697.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 217,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,303,968.75. This represents a 16.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 463,350 shares of company stock worth $95,374,138 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

VST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Melius Research raised shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Vistra in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $229.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.85.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

