Board of the Pension Protection Fund Makes New Investment in Masco Corporation $MAS

Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Masco by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 2.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 11.0% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 86,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the first quarter worth about $3,946,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 82,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $6,304,476.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 39,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,073.52. The trade was a 67.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 2,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $181,401.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,036 shares in the company, valued at $898,126.32. This trade represents a 16.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Masco from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Baird R W downgraded Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Masco in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.60.

Masco Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of MAS opened at $65.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.18. Masco Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $86.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 1,519.31%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-4.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

