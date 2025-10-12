SPC Financial Inc. Boosts Position in International Paper Company $IP

SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 281.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in International Paper during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in International Paper by 472.0% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper stock opened at $45.83 on Friday. International Paper Company has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $60.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of -458.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.18). International Paper had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that International Paper Company will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is -1,850.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on International Paper from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on International Paper from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut International Paper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.58.

In other International Paper news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $409,770.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 27,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,951.69. This represents a 24.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

