Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,000 Energy Transfer LP $ET

Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 39,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.1% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 11,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.5% during the first quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 46,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.2% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 9,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In related news, Director Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $23,436,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 69,178,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,938,360.72. The trade was a 1.99% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ET. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. TD Cowen began coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Energy Transfer from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of ET stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average is $17.46. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $21.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $19.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.07 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 5.80%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Further Reading

