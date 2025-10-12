Clarendon Private LLC Sells 3,321 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT

Clarendon Private LLC decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,321 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Clarendon Private LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Clarendon Private LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,117,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,306 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 69,572,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,659 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,036,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,217 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,048,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,062,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,103,000 after purchasing an additional 652,782 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

GOVT opened at $23.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.86.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

