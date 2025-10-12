31,064 Shares in iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX Purchased by Commonwealth Financial Services LLC

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 31,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,000. iShares Semiconductor ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Summa Corp. bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000.

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $271.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $292.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

