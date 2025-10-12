Hologic, Inc. $HOLX Shares Acquired by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HOLX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,609,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $408,283,000 after buying an additional 1,692,177 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 623.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,081,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,794,000 after purchasing an additional 931,920 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at $3,534,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Hologic by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,834,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,655,000 after purchasing an additional 764,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at $30,317,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In other Hologic news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 138,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total value of $9,265,835.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,234,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,682,769.28. This trade represents a 10.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Hologic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.15.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $67.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.55. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $84.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.63.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Hologic had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Hologic has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.090-1.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.230-4.260 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

