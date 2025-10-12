SPC Financial Inc. Purchases 1,111 Shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF $SIL

SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SIL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 620.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 210,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,288,000 after acquiring an additional 180,917 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 745,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,427,000 after acquiring an additional 164,158 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,867,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,551,000. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,092,000.

Shares of SIL opened at $70.80 on Friday. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $31.37 and a twelve month high of $75.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.98.

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

