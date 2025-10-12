Clarendon Private LLC Buys 530 Shares of iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Clarendon Private LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Clarendon Private LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Clarendon Private LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 317.2% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $95.28 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $95.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.3363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

