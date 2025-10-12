SPC Financial Inc. Buys 125 Shares of Ferguson plc $FERG

SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ferguson by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ferguson by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Ferguson by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Ferguson by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Ferguson by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $231.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.71.

Shares of NYSE:FERG opened at $231.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $229.11. The firm has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $146.00 and a 12 month high of $243.40.

Ferguson (NYSE:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 35.21%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 35.55%.

Ferguson Enterprises Inc distributes plumbing and heating products in North America. The company provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, and fabrication, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) to residential and non-residential customers.

