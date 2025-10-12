Camden National Corporation $CAC Shares Sold by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Camden National worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAC. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Camden National by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Camden National by 65.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Camden National by 15.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Camden National by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in Camden National by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden National alerts:

Camden National Price Performance

NASDAQ:CAC opened at $36.46 on Friday. Camden National Corporation has a one year low of $34.53 and a one year high of $50.07. The stock has a market cap of $616.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.62.

Camden National Announces Dividend

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.23). Camden National had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $69.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.04 million. Equities research analysts expect that Camden National Corporation will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. Camden National’s payout ratio is presently 53.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAC has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens upgraded Camden National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Camden National in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Camden National to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on CAC

About Camden National

(Free Report)

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.