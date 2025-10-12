Means Investment CO. Inc. Sells 2,084 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Means Investment CO. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 75.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 97.9% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.57.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 173,876 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $17,185,903.84. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 590,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,388,148.56. The trade was a 22.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 50,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $4,851,552.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 267,128 shares of company stock valued at $26,232,077. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW stock opened at $92.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $167.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1-year low of $65.88 and a 1-year high of $99.59.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 33.68%.The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

Charles Schwab announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

