Board of the Pension Protection Fund Has $448,000 Holdings in W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB

Board of the Pension Protection Fund cut its stake in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in W.R. Berkley by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 39,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 6,966 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in W.R. Berkley by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley by 16.5% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley by 256.0% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 11,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley by 4.0% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 190,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on WRB shares. TD Cowen downgraded shares of W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised W.R. Berkley to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on W.R. Berkley from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.69.

W.R. Berkley Stock Performance

NYSE:WRB opened at $77.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.63. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 1 year low of $55.97 and a 1 year high of $78.43. The company has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.42.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 12.32%.The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

W.R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.20%.

W.R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

