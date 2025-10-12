Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Bought by Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $131.37 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.32 and a twelve month high of $153.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.80 and a 200 day moving average of $94.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.84.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%.The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $125.00 price target on Lam Research and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Lam Research from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Summit Insights cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

