GFS Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

GFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 459.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $286.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $289.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.13. The company has a market cap of $87.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $296.87.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.