Natural Investments LLC Has $307,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

Natural Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Natural Investments LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 23,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $37.61 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $39.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

