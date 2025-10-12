Inspire Investing LLC Increases Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,995 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 49.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 203 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,141,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 23.5% in the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UHS opened at $196.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.30. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $152.33 and a one year high of $240.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.80.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $5.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.31 EPS. Universal Health Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.000-21.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 4.21%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $259.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $210.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.08.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

