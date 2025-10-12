Cwm LLC Has $63.95 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF $IUSV

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 675,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,140 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.31% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $63,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of IUSV opened at $98.00 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $80.14 and a 12 month high of $101.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.4714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.