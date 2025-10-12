Inspire Investing LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.1% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 85,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.4% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 20.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 110.9% during the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 18.1% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In other news, EVP Naveen Krishna sold 5,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.12, for a total transaction of $732,450.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,606,589.44. The trade was a 16.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of GPC stock opened at $130.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Genuine Parts Company has a 1 year low of $104.01 and a 1 year high of $144.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.77.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 70.91%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

