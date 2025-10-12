Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK Shares Bought by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,581 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at $27,000. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 500.0% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 67.8% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 99 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

ADSK opened at $303.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.65 billion, a PE ratio of 62.84, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $232.67 and a twelve month high of $329.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $308.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The software company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 15.75%.The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.800-9.980 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.510 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 6,129 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.06, for a total transaction of $1,980,034.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,251.66. The trade was a 31.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 2,761 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total transaction of $869,991.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 80,255 shares in the company, valued at $25,288,350.50. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,201 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $376.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.13.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

