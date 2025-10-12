Cwm LLC Purchases 750,161 Shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF $PVAL

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,601,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750,161 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 2.90% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF worth $104,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000.
Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.9%
Shares of PVAL stock opened at $41.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.87 and a 200-day moving average of $39.63. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $43.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.89.
Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Profile
The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.
