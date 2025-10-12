Cwm LLC Grows Stock Position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF $FTGS

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,288,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,341 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 3.79% of First Trust Growth Strength ETF worth $44,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 23,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 42,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 23,593 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 118,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 50,692 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Growth Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $36.57.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a $0.0242 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Growth Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Growth Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Growth Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.