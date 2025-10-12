Invictus Private Wealth LLC Has $194.09 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Invictus Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 351,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 13.3% of Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Invictus Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco QQQ worth $194,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.3% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 110,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,980,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.6% in the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,428,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 8.4% during the first quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 46.5% during the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $589.55 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $613.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $583.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $536.30.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.694 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.