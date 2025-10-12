Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $404,000 Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH reduced its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3,483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 4.3%

TROW opened at $101.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.46. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 28.72%.The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TROW. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $104.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,090 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $324,480.90. Following the sale, the director owned 47,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,970,648.35. This trade represents a 6.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

