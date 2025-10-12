US Bancorp DE Sells 5,843 Shares of CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 225,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,843 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $15,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in CMS Energy by 16.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,554,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,243,438,000 after buying an additional 2,297,928 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,745,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 72.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,302,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,929,000 after purchasing an additional 970,510 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 29.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,407,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,911,000 after purchasing an additional 783,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 20.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,483,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,762,000 after purchasing an additional 753,173 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Lauren Y. Snyder sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $158,197.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,865.12. This trade represents a 14.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 68,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,008,810.32. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Trading Up 1.0%

CMS opened at $74.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.40. CMS Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $63.97 and a twelve month high of $76.45.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. CMS Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.540-3.600 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.5425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.36.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

