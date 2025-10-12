Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $79.07 and last traded at $78.95, with a volume of 250624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Down 4.2%

The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.76.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $382.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merit Medical Systems

In other news, Director Lynne N. Ward sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total value of $265,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,365.04. The trade was a 18.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.4% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 55.6% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Articles

