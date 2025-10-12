Inspire Investing LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. $ELS

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 673.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 874.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Lifestyle Properties alerts:

Equity Lifestyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties stock opened at $63.30 on Friday. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $58.15 and a one year high of $73.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Equity Lifestyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $313.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.59 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 24.13%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equity Lifestyle Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.110 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.780 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 106.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ELS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Compass Point raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Equity Lifestyle Properties

Equity Lifestyle Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.