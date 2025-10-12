UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $285.82, but opened at $305.09. UCB shares last traded at $305.09, with a volume of 74 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on UCBJF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of UCB in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UCB in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get UCB alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on UCB

UCB Stock Up 6.7%

UCB Company Profile

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $247.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

(Get Free Report)

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases worldwide. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.