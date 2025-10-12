Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB) Shares Up 65.9% – Here’s What Happened

Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc (CVE:VRB – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 65.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.28. 380,496 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 544% from the average session volume of 59,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Vanadiumcorp Resource Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31. The firm has a market cap of C$4.56 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of -0.12.

About Vanadiumcorp Resource

VanadiumCorp has developed a new technology to produce reusable vanadium electrolyte directly and sustainably from virtually any source for perpetual use in vanadium batteries. Jointly developed with Electrochem Technologies and Materials Inc “VEPT” eliminates the carbon footprint and high cost associated with global vanadium supply.

